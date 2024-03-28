Report: Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio Hit 41.5% In 2023

Nigeria’s debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio stood at 41.5 per cent last year compared with 22.9 per cent in 2022 and was higher than the 40.0 per cent benchmark set by the Debt Management Office (DMO), according to a report by CSL Research.

The report, which focused on the latest data on the country’s public debt released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently, stated that while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) still views Nigeria’s debt as sustainable, with minimal risk of default, the country’s debt servicing cost continues to rise, “partly due to the weaker currency on external debt financing and the still elevated interest rate environment.”

According to the DMO data, Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N97.34 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to N87.91 trillion recorded in the preceding quarter. The CSL Research noted that Nigeria continues to spend a significant portion of its revenue on debt servicing, thus limiting its fiscal space, adding that the nation’s 2024 budget deficit of N9.18 trillion is expected to increase the country’s borrowings further in 2024. It also stated that Nigeria’s expected Eurobond issuance in June this year, will likely, “add another layer of pressure in 2024.”

In June last year, the DMO had projected that Nigeria’s total public debt could rise to 37.1 per cent of its GDP in 2023, nearing the government’s self-imposed 40 per cent limit. The DMO, which made the projection in 2022 Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) report, linked the projected rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 23.4% in September to new borrowing and a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loanto-bond swap.

The DMO’s report stated: “The analysis of the results of 2022 Market Access Country Debt Sustainability Analysis (MAC-DSA) shows that the total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase to 37.1 per cent in 2023 relative to 23.4 per cent as at September 2022, due to the inclusion of the N8.80 trillion (new borrowings) for the year 2023, the FGN Ways and Means at CBN of over N23 trillion and estimated Promissory Notes issuance of N2.87 trillion in the debt stock under the Baseline Scenario.

“The country’s debt stock remains sustainable under these criteria, but the borrowing space has been reduced when compared to the Nigeria’s self-imposed debt limit of 40 per cent set in the MediumTerm Debt Management Strategy (MTDS), 2020-2023.