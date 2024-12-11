Report: Nigeria’s Business Activities In November Dropped To 48.9

Share

The country’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 48.9 index points in November, “indicating contraction in economic activities for the second consecutive month,” according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI for November 2024.

The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website on Tuesday, showed that: “All indicators of the Composite PMI recorded declines in the review period.”

Specifically, the report said: “Output, New Orders, Employment, and Stock of Raw Materials stood at 49.6, 48.1 49.0 and 48.8 points, respectively indicating declines in composite economic indicators.

The Suppliers’ Delivery Time was slower at 49.1 index points.” Furthermore, the report stated that while the industry sector and services sector indexes contracted in November, the agriculture sector index expanded.

Citing the high rate of inflation which it said is still hampering business operations in the country’s private sector, Stanbic IBTC Bank recently announced that its Nigeria PMI rose to 49.6 in November 2024 from 46.9 in October.

According to the bank’s PMI report, “the headline PMI posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for the fifth consecutive month in November to signal a further deterioration in business conditions in the private sector.”

Share

Please follow and like us: