Report: Nigerian Telecoms Sector Records Improvement In Customer Service

An annual survey known as the Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI) has ranked the telecoms sector as one of the sectors with major improvements in customer satisfaction.

The NCSI made this known on Monday in Lagos during a news conference organised to discuss its 2024 report on the state of customer service in Nigeria.

The report ranked the telecoms sector alongside other sectors such as the public sector, healthcare, transportation and financial services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCSI report is an annual survey that measures customer satisfaction across various sectors in Nigeria, providing insights for organisations to improve their customer service delivery.

According to the report, the Nigerian telecoms sector witnessed a significant improvement in customer service, with the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) space scoring 61 per cent and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) scoring 71 per cent.

