Report: Nigerian Economy’ll Continue To Underperform In 2025

While reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, “are positively influencing market sentiment,” weak Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and low oil output will continue to drag on Nigeria’s economic performance next year, even as growth is projected to accelerate to 3.5 per cent, a report by BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has said.

The company, which made the prediction in a recent report, cited Nigeria’s low level of oil production as well as its low level of FDI in the first quarter of this year, which it said, is an indication that international companies are reluctant to invest in tangible assets.

The report said: “Turning to 2025, we forecast that economic growth will accelerate to 3.5 per cent. Inflation will remain on a downward trend next year, averaging 20.2 per cent, thanks to statistical base effects and more stability in the foreign exchange market.

“Indeed, greater monetary orthodoxy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and lower dollar demand to finance petrol imports will limit exchange rate weakness next year.

“Accordingly, we anticipate that the CBN will launch a monetary easing cycle to stimulate credit demand and boost economic activity. Given these dynamics, we think that consumer purchasing power will strengthen and business confidence will improve, boosting activity in the non-oil sector.

Overall, we project that total domestic demand will flip from a contraction of 0.2 per cent in 2024 to growth of 3.1 per cent in 2025, adding 2.4pp to real GDP growth.”

It further said: “Net exports will continue to support economic growth next year. Our oil & gas team anticipates that the Dangote refinery will increase its output further, which will transform Nigeria from a net fuel importer to a net fuel exporter in 2025.

“However, as domestic demand improves, the need for foreign consumer goods, imported raw materials, and capital inputs will gradually rise. Taking these dynamics into account, we project that while net exports will remain a positive factor for the economy, they will contribute a modest 1.1pp to the overall economic growth.

“The Nigerian economy will continue to underperform next year, despite the uptick in growth. While the reforms enacted by the Tinubu administration are positively influencing market sentiment, concerns about Nigeria’s long-term business environment will persist.

“Despite a 219.7 per cent y-o-y rise in capital inflows in Q1’24, foreign direct investment remains low, pointing to international companies’ reluctance to invest in tangible assets.

Furthermore, Nigeria’s oil production will remain low by historical standards due to previous underinvestment and the government’s limited success in tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

As such, per capita wealth levels will remain well below those experienced prior to the 2014-2016 oil price slump.” The report also predicted that while the start of petrol production at the Dangote refinery will boost net exports, domestic demand will remain weak due to multi-decadehigh inflation.

It said: “We retain our forecast that the Nigerian economy will expand by 3.0 per cent in 2024, up only marginally from 2.9 per cent in 2023.

In August, Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics published Q2’24 data, showing that real economic growth had picked up to 3.0 per cent y-o-y, up from 2.8 per cent in Q1.

“This uptick was primarily driven by stronger activity in the hydrocarbons sector and better agricultural output as weather conditions improved.

That said, growth in the services sector slowed from 4.3 per cent in Q1 to 3.8 per cent in Q2, the weakest outturn in three years, pointing to mounting pressures from the reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The hydrocarbons sector will continue to act as a pillar of support over the remainder of the year. Despite Nigeria’s vast hydrocarbons resources, the country has relied heavily on petrol imports in the last decade due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

This has inflated imports, weighed on the trade balance, diverted foreign currency away from the real economy, and hindered economic growth.

“Meanwhile, fixed investment will add only limited tailwinds to the economy.

While public capital expenditure will rise as the government invests more in infrastructure projects—such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway—fiscal constraints stemming from high debt-servicing costs and a small tax base will limit the impact of this on the economy.

“Meanwhile, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria reports that CEO confidence in current business conditions fell to 43.9 in Q2’24—the lowest level since the height of the pandemic in Q2’20—pointing to weak fixed capital formation ahead.

Overall, we forecast that fixed investment will grow by 7.0 per cent but add only 1.0pp to headline economic growth in 2024.”

