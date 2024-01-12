Report: Nigerian Businesses Fret Over Raid on Dangote’s Office

Last week’s raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the offices of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person whose empire dominates the Nigerian corporate world, has sent panic through the country’s boardrooms. However, the clues were hiding in plain sight, according to a Bloomberg report. The report noted that days before newly elected President Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023, Dangote opened a huge oil refinery to great fanfare, but that, “unexpectedly missing from the attending dignitaries, which included outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and other heads of state, was Tinubu himself, despite the game- changing role Nigeria hopes the refinery will play in slashing its dependence on costly imports.”

According to the report, Tinubu’s absence at the event seemed unusual at the time “and now points to chillier relations with the country’s new leadership.” Fast forward to January 4 and Dangote’s offices received a high-profile visit from the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), part of a sprawling investigation into the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and foreign-exchange dealings he oversaw. The EFCC has yet to publicly comment on the raid. Dangote Group said in a statement that it had faced no accusations of wrongdoing and called the incident an “unwarranted embarrassment,” after the presence of brightly-clad EFCC officers at its Lagos headquarters was splashed across local media.

It has declined further comment and Dangote himself has remained silent in public. But the business community was put on notice. “Manufacturers are concerned that if this can happen to Dangote, it can happen to any one of them,” said Segun Ajayi- Kadir, director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). “They are worried.” Slamming the EFCC for the aggressive nature of its tactics, the Association said currency allocations to more than 50 companies were under scrutiny and warned of a chilling impact on the economy. “This news has gone around the world and many, including would-be investors, would be taken aback,” Ajayi-Kadir said in a separate statement.

“This may not be the best way to show that Nigeria is committed to good corporate governance.” Bloomberg noted in the report that Nigerian dollar bonds maturing 2025 have fallen for seven consecutive days to the lowest since November 28 for their longest losing streak since September, suggesting that investors are watching what happens next. The EFFC is expected to focus on the funding of the $18.5 billion refinery, which was built by Dangote and was granted access to scarce dollars by the central bank to help it procure needed equipment.

“It’s basically a signal to the business community that this government will go after anyone who they perceive may have the means to help fill the dollar gap in the government’s coffers,” Cheta Nwanze of Lagos-based strategic consultancy SBM Intelligence, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. To corporate Nigeria, it was also an unmistakable message about who was in charge. It came on the heels of Tinubu’s New Year’s Day speech in which he promised to “remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”