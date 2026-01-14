Report: Nigerian Banks’ Assets Hit N241.34trn In 9 Months

Total assets of Nigeria’s banking industry likely grew by 11.6 percent to N241.34 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, according to “The Year in Review and 2026 Outlook,” released by Coronation Merchant Bank recently.

Significantly, the report said that the expansion in banks’ asset base between January and September 2025 reflected, “Organic growth in loans and investment securities rather than currency revaluation effects seen in the previous year.”

As the report put it: “Balance sheet growth through the year was steady (as of 9M 2025), supported by higher interest rates, stable funding inflows, and sustained loan expansion.

Total industry assets are estimated to grow by 11.6 per cent year-to-date to N241.34 trillion, reflecting organic growth in loans and investment securities rather than currency revaluation effects seen in the previous year, as the naira appreciated by c. 6% year-to-date on improved FX liquidity and higher portfolio inflows.

The stronger naira led to a moderation in the naira value of foreign currency assets, tempering overall balance sheet expansion compared to 2024.”

It also said that loan book grew modestly, up by 6.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, “as banks cautiously expanded credit to corporates in oil & gas, manufacturing, and trade sectors, while maintaining conservative exposure to consumer and SME lending.”

The report, which noted that the modest credit growth recorded in the industry in the first three quarters of last year was supported by the improvement in foreign exchange stability and better visibility on input costs, however, stated that, “asset quality pressures persisted, with the industry’s Non Performing Loans (NPL) ratio estimated to be around 4.5 per cent-6.0 per cent from four per cent in FY 2024, as tighter CBN provisioning standards and the withdrawal of pandemic related forbearance led to higher impairment recognition.”

Furthermore, it said that customer deposits increased by 16.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, adding that: “The elevated interest rate environment continued to attract retail and institutional deposits, but also pushed funding costs higher, with the industry cost of funds now averaging 4.5 per cent as of 9M 2025, but well below 2024 limits.”

Still, the report noted that, “liquidity positions remained strong, with liquidity ratios well above the 30 per cent regulatory minimum.” On banking industry profitability, the report said that this rose more softly compared to last year’s record earnings, “with industry pre-tax profit rising by 5.2 per cent y/y.”

It attributed the smaller growth in banks’ profitability to factors such as, “higher loan-loss provisions, higher operating costs amid persistent inflationary pressures, and the impact of lower trading gains.”

“Although net interest income has remained strong, reflecting the higher yield environment, these gains have been offset by elevated impairment charges, higher staff, and technology costs, as well as increased regulatory levies.

Consequently, the sector’s Return on Average Equity (ROAE) is expected to moderate to around 23–29 per cent, down from c.37 per cent in FY 2024, while cost-to-income ratios will stay around 35-40 per cent, indicating margin compression,” the report added.

It noted that while the banking sector “remained broadly resilient” through 2025, supported by strong balance sheet expansion and solid liquidity, “High funding costs, rising impairments, and regulatory changes, including forbearance withdrawal, the windfall tax on foreign exchange gains, and the ongoing recapitalisation drive, have redefined the sector’s landscape since 2024.”

The report predicted that banks’ Q42025 earnings will likely reflect a “continuous shift back to core operations after the extraordinary foreign exchange driven gains of 2024.”

According to the report, the naira’s steady performance in 2025 has, “largely removed the upside from currency revaluations and combined with stricter credit assessments under the CBN’s updated forbearance rules, this has moderated overall sector profitability.”

New Telegraph reports that Fitch Ratings had in March, last year, projected that Nigerian banks’ asset growth will slow significantly in 2025, decreasing from 55.0 percent at end-2024 to an estimated 20.0 percent by end-2025. The credit rating agency said that the projected deceleration in banks’ asset growth would be primarily due to currency stabilization.

It stated: “We anticipate that Nigeria’s asset growth will soften in 2025, slowing from 55.0 per cent y-o-y at end-2024 to 20.0 per cent by end-2025, as the currency stabilises. This will be the case for loan growth too, with our forecasts indicating growth of 24.0 per cent by year-end, down from 50.0 per cent at end-2024.”

However, in its, “2025 Nigerian Banking Industry Report,” released in August last year, Lagosbased credit rating agency, Agusto & Co., projected that total assets and contingents of the Nigerian banking industry would rise by 29.85 percent to N242.3 trillion by December 31, 2025 from N186.6 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.”