Report: Nigeria Tops World List In Social Media Use

Nigeria has been adjudged the number one country in the world when it comes to her citizens spending time on social media. According to a report by the Global Index, Nigerians spend an average of 04:20 hours daily on the various social media platforms to edge South American giant, Brazil to second place with the 03:44 hours her citizens spend. Another African nation, South Africa, tied with Brazil in the second position. Incidentally, the technologically advanced nation that played a big part in the global development of social media, the United States, placed a distant 16th on the list with Portugal, the first industrialised nation mentioned, coming in at 14.

The others that make up the top 10 list after Nigeria, Brazil and South Africa are: Philippines (03:42 hours); Colombia (03:35); Ghana (03:23); Kenya (03:22); Argentina (03:18); Mexico (03:17) and Indonesia (03:07). The Global Index, which offers information on world statistics, economy, science and education, politics, military, sports among others, placed Japan as one of the countries where citizens spend the least time on social media, with just an average of 49 minutes a day. Notably, most of the countries whose citizens are not on social media for long hours of the day are in the developed world. For instance, Germany, which is Europe’s strongest economy, the citizens only spend roughly 01:41 hours a day on social media, while South Korea, which is an- other world economic powerhouse, the people use it for even less at 01:11 hours.

Social media is generally defined as any platform that allows you to share media, such as pages, videos or text in different formats. These platforms allow one to connect and communicate with people you know and even those you don’t know. The types of social media can be broken down in many ways but are most often divided into six categories. They include social networking, bookmarking, social news, media sharing, micro-blogging, and online forum sites.