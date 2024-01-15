Report: Nigeria to lose more multinationals as operating costs worsen

A financial solutions firm, Cardinal Stone, has warned that more multinational firms may exit Nigeria this year. The warning, which came in a report dated January 12, 2024, titled ‘Strategic Resilience: Sailing Through Business Disruptions,’ emphasised that high operating costs were expected to persist for companies in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

According to the report, the FMCG sector is highly vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices, exchange rates, import and clearing duties, and freight costs. The report notes that FMCGs may not benefit from the moderation in global commodity prices due to the significant depreciation of the naira, which dropped from N422.00/$ in June 2023 to N951.94/$ in December 2023, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s CBN) decision to float the exchange rate. The report anticipates that companies will need to reimagine their operational strategies for cost efficiency in 2024. Collaboration between FMCGs is suggested to boost economies of scale, product portfolio diversification, revenue and cost synergies, technological innovations, and financial strength.

Alternatively, the report warns of a potential scenario where companies may exit the operating environment or high-cost segments, similar to previous cases involving Procter and Gamble, GSK, Pernord Ricord, and Unilever.