Report: Nigeria Records Extra 10% Contribution to Global Oil Demand

A report by Joint Or- ganisations Data Initiative (JODI) has revealed that Nigeria con- tributed additional 10 per cent of crude oil to global demand in December last year. According to the report seen by New Telegraph, while global oil demand rose by more than 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2023 from November, for the eighth monthly record in 2023, Nigeria, within the period, reportedly added 50,000 barrels per day extra to its production as earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg had reported that crude oil production by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remained steady in December before the onset of new supply cutbacks by the group and its allies, with Nigeria boosting output by 50,000 bpd. It explained that the survey was based on ship- tracking data, information from officials, and estimates from consultants, including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group, and Rystad Energy A/S.

The report said: “OPEC pumped an average of 28.05 million barrels a day in December as it persevered with supply restraints agreed earlier in the year as reductions by the United Arab Emirates and Angola were offset by other countries such as Nigeria. “Supply declines from these two members were tempered by increases else- where. Nigeria bolstered supplies by 50,000 barrels a day to 1.49 million a day in December, in line with a revised quota that it successfully negotiated for this year.”

JODI, which collects figures reported by individual countries, however, stated that rising demand in Asia more than offset declines in the United States and Europe in the last month of 2023. According to JODI’s database, oil demand rose by 541,000 bpd in December compared to November. The report showed that the month-on-month oil demand increase was driven mostly by China, followed by Japan and India. It added that these demand gains more than offset declines in the United States, Italy, and Germany, JODI’s data showed.