Report: Nigeria records $33.27bn forex inflow in H1’23

Total foreign exchange inflow into the economy, between January and June this year, amounted to $33.27 billion, a new report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The amount is, however, $4.21 billion or 11.23 per cent less than the $37.48 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic report for Q2’23 recently released by the apex bank, indicated that the economy recorded $16.09 billion forex inflow in the second quarter of this year compared with $17.18 billion and $19.86 billion in the preceding quarter and corresponding period of last year respectively.

Specifically, the report stated: “Foreign exchange flows through the economy resulted in a higher net inflow in the second quarter of 2023. Net foreign exchange inflow through the economy increased by 20.6 per cent to$8.69 billion from $7.20 billion in the preceding quarter. Net inflow through autonomous sources, similarly, rose to $9.64 billion from $8.89 billion in the preceding quarter.

“A net outflow of $0.96 billion was, however, recorded through the Bank, compared with a net outflow of $1.69 billion in the preceding quarter.

“Foreign exchange inflow to the economy fell by 6.3 per cent to $16.09billion from $17.18 billion in the Q1’23. Foreign exchange inflow through the Bank declined to $5.41 billion, from $7.17 billion in the preceding quarter.

“Foreign exchange inflow through autonomous sources, however, increased to $10.68 billion from $10.01 billion in the preceding quarter. Foreign exchange outflow from the economy decreased by 25.8 per cent to $7.40 billion, relative to $9.98 billion in the Q1’23. Outflow through the Bank decreased by 28.1 per cent to $6.37 billion from $8.86 billion in the preceding quarter. Similarly, autonomous outflow fell by 7.4 per cent to $1.04 billion from $1.12 billion in the preceding quarter.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

In the last few years, suboptimal production of oil, the commodity that accounts for over 80 per cent of the country’s forex earnings, as well as exit of foreign portfolio investors, has resulted in a drop in foreign exchange inflow into Nigeria.

Data obtained from the CBN, for instance, shows that foreign exchange inflow into the economy fell by $25.33 billion or 26.69 per cent to $69.54 billion in 2022 from $94.87 billion in the preceding year.

On November 16, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, told a conference that foreign investors are not showing interest in boosting Nigeria’s foreign direct investment due to rising inflation in Western countries that has necessitated the hiking of interest rates.

He said the lack of investor appetite to invest in Nigeria means the government may turn to the corporate world for solutions and investments.

Edun said: “The government does not have the funding and the funding is not available internationally. They are not interested and they have inflation to fight in the Western world so they have to keep interest high, tighten the money supply, and cannot not provide any kind of development financing at the level we need.

“When we talk about investment and attracting investment into the economy, we are not only talking about domestic investors but about foreign direct investments, private investment, and much more than what the multilateral organisations may have to offer. The big prize is to make our economy, institutions, and corporate governance such that it attracts, from around the world, those interested and have surplus savings to invest in for profitable ventures.”

He noted that while Nigeria’s economy has been diversified, foreign exchange revenue is yet to grow because oil has remained the major source of income.

According to him, “the economy is diversified as other sectors are increasingly contributing to the economy. But what is not diversified is our source of foreign exchange revenue. So from all those sectors whether telecommunications, transport or manufacturing, there is not enough foreign exchange earnings or enough savings to give us what we need, which is the positive balance of trade.

“We need our export earnings to be greater than import expenditure so we can have foreign exchange earnings with which to stabilise the currency and so on.”

According to him, strong corporate governance is needed in the country as it increases investors’ confidence provides access to capital, promotes risk management, and drives innovation and efficiency.