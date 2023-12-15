Report: Nigeria Received Largest New Financing From World Bank in 2022

With $2.9 billion, Nigeria was the top recipient of new financing from the World Bank in 2022, according to the International Debt Report (IDR) 2023 released by the Bretton Woods institution yesterday. The report said that Nigeria was followed by Tanzania, which received $2.7 billion in the same year. It noted that multilateral creditors provided a record $115 billion in new financing for developing countries in 2022, nearly half of which came from the World Bank.

Specifically, on commitments to International Development Assistance( IDA)-eligible countries, the report said: “Total new commitments (from all types of creditors, including official and private) to Public and Publicly Guaranteed (PPG) sector entities in IDA-eligible countries totaled $67 billion in 2022, a 30 per cent decrease from the all-time high in 2021; this drop was primarily due to the decline in commitments from private sector creditors, which fell 72 per cent to $9.7 billion.

“New commitments to IDA-eligible countries from bilateral creditors also de- creased by 30 percent to $14.2 billion. By contrast, new commitments from multilat-eral creditors increased by four percent to $43 billion. And new commitments by the World Bank (including IBRD and IDA lending) accounted for 58 percent of total multilateral creditor commitments, increasing by 8 percent in 2022 to an all-time high of $25.2 billion. “Nigeria and Tanzania were the top recipients of new financing from the World Bank in 2022, at $2.9 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively.

IDA-eligible countries continued to rely primarily on financing from official creditors, which accounted for 86 percent of new commitments to the PPG sector in 2022. The composition of creditors for the IDA-eligible group has shifted over the past decade, with new commitments from bilateral creditors decreasing from 43 to 21 per cent, from multilateral creditors increasing from 41 to 64 percent, and from private creditors remaining unchanged at about 15 per cent.”

In the foreword for the report, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at the World Bank Group, Indermit Gill, stated: “The International Debt Report 2023 sounds an alarm about the danger confronting low- and middle-income countries— particularly the poorest. In 2022, the latest year for which data are available, low- and middle-income countries paid a record $443.5 billion to service their external public and publicly guaran- teed debt.

“In a time of pinched government budgets, these payments diverted spending away from health, education, and other critical needs. Debt servicing costs on public and publicly guaranteed debt are projected to grow by 10 percent for all developing countries over the 2023–24 period—and by nearly 40 percent for low-income countries.” Gill added: “Countries eligible to borrow from IDA are likely to face a rough ride in the coming years: interest payments on their total external debt stock have quadrupled since 2012, to an all-time high of $23.6 billion.

These payments are consuming an ever-larger share of export revenues, putting some countries just one shock away from a debt crisis. More than a third of this debt involves variable interest rates that could rise suddenly.” The World Bank also said that rising interest rates have made all developing nations more vulnerable to debt, adding there have been more sovereign defaults in the last three years than in the entire preceding two decades, affecting ten developing nations.

It further noted that the stronger US dollar is adding to developing countries’ difficulties, making it even more expensive for such nations to make payments. “Under the circumstances, a further rise in interest rates or a sharp drop in ex- port earnings could push them over the edge. As debt- servicing costs have climbed, new financing options for developing countries have dwindled,” the bank said. Commenting on the high- interest rates, Gill said: “Record debt levels and high- interest rates have set many countries on a path to crisis.

Every quarter that interest rates stay high results in more developing countries becoming distressed and facing the difficult choice of servicing their public debts or investing in public health, education, and infrastructure. “The situation warrants quick and coordinated action by debtor governments, private and official creditors, and multilateral financial institutions more transparency, better debt sustain- ability tools, and swifter re- structuring arrangements. The alternative is another lost decade.’’