Report: Nigeria Presents Complex Picture As Africa Sees Drop In Identity Fraud

Africa is witnessing a significant shift in its fraud landscape. According to new data from global identity verification platform, Sumsub, the continent’s overall identity fraud rate dropped slightly in the first quarter of 2025, falling to 3.42 per cent, down from 3.50 per cent in the same period last year.

However, this marginal improvement masks a deeper transformation: traditional document forgery is sharply declining, while synthetic identity fraud is emerging as a serious new threat.

The report said Nigeria presented a more complex picture. It said: “While the overall fraud rate rose slightly, specific forms of fraud such as document forgery saw significant reductions, with an estimated 80 per cent drop.

Tanzania, however, experienced a 9.6 per cent increase in overall fraud, signaling localized challenges in combating the evolving threats.”

Sucmsub’s Q1 2025 Identity Fraud Report reveals that many African countries are making strides in reducing conventional fraud tactics, particularly document forgery.

But at the same time, cybercriminals are increasingly turning to AI-generated synthetic IDs and more advanced scams that are harder to detect.

In South Africa, for instance, overall fraud rates dropped by over 26 per cent, with document forgery falling by more than 73 per cent. Kenya also recorded notable progress, cutting overall fraud by more than 15 per cent and slashing document forgery incidents by 45 per cent.

The collapse of traditional forgery is evident continentwide. Sumsub’s data shows an 82 per cent year-on-year drop in document fraud rates across Africa. This shift is largely credited to improved verification technologies and wider adoption of robust KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols.

But while old scams are fading, synthetic identity fraud is gaining ground. These involve the use of entirely fabricated or AI-generated documents and credentials to impersonate real users.

Although the overall numbers are still relatively low, the growth rate is alarming. In South Africa, synthetic identity fraud cases increased by 480 per cent over the past year, while Tanzania and Nigeria recorded jumps of 184 per cent and 192 per cent respectively.

Sumsub notes that synthetic fraud now represents over two per cent of all verification attempts in Tanzania, and more than 1.5 per cent in Nigeria, raising red flags for regulators and businesses alike.

South Africa’s synthetic fraud numbers remain below 0.3 per cent, but the pace of growth suggests an urgent need for proactive measures. Industry-wise, the picture is mixed.

Sectors such as IT services and gaming experienced sharp declines in fraud exposure, with the former dropping by an impressive 90 per cent. Meanwhile, identity fraud in traditional finance surged by 35 per cent, with fintech also reporting a modest increase.

Online dating platforms, social media networks, and professional services were among the hardest-hit, with nearly six per cent of all verification attempts flagged as fraudulent during the quarter.

According to Hannes Bezuidenhout, Sumsub’s Vice President of Sales for Africa, the shift highlights the urgent need for businesses to invest in next-generation fraud prevention tools.

“Africa’s fraud landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Enhanced verification tools have decimated traditional document forgery, but criminals are adapting with synthetic IDs and AIpowered scams.

While countries like South Africa show impressive progress, financial institutions must urgently prioritize digital identity threats,” he said.

The report warns that as fraudsters embrace AI and automation to bypass security checks, organizations must respond with equally advanced verification technology to stay ahead.

Businesses operating across finance, crypto, consulting, and social platforms are particularly encouraged to reassess their fraud mitigation strategies.

