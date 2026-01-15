Report: Nigeria Plans To Raise $1bn Via Domestic Green Bond In 2026

Nigeria plans to raise about $1 billion (N1.5 trillion) through a domestic green bond this year as it seeks to mobilise private capital to ease pressure on public finances, according to a Bloomberg report.

The news agency reported the country’s Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, as saying that the government is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector arm, to structure the transaction and attract backing from institutional investors.

The proposed issuance would build on Nigeria’s earlier forays into sustainable finance and reflects growing efforts by African governments to tap local capital markets for climate funding. Proceeds are expected to be directed towards projects supporting environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

‘Fintech collaboration, digital infrastructure will determine Africa’s economic trajectory’ Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited, DeRemi Atanda, has said that interoperability, fintech collaboration and digital infrastructure, will play a key role in determining Africa’s economic trajectory.

He stated this at the inaugural Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) Cowry Conference held in Lagos recently. The conference, which convened central bankers, commercial bankers, fintech leaders, regulators and policymakers to examine the theme, “Connecting Payments.

Accelerating Africa’s Trade,” was hosted by the PanAfrican Payment and Settlement System under the guidance of Afreximbank, the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

In his keynote, PAPSS Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ogbalu III, traced today’s payment challenges to historical fragmentation and currency silos that continue to hinder Africa’s ability to trade with itself. He stressed that PAPSS is being built as a shared infrastructure that preserves competition while enabling collective value creation.