Report: Nigeria Plans Return To Eurobond Market by June

Nigeria has hired investment banks including Citibank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise it on its first eurobond issue since 2022, Bloomberg reported people familiar with the deal as saying.

According to the news agency, the size of the Eurobond offer, which is expected before June, is yet to be determined, the people who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorised to comment publicly on the matter, said. Africa’s largest oil producer could raise as much as $1 billion in external borrowing this year to meet its spending needs, they said.

President Bola Tinubu approved a N28.8 trillion spending plan for 2024 and is targeting a budget deficit of N9.8 trillion, or 3.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which will be financed by borrowings from local and international investors and multilateral lenders.

Emerging-market bond sales are springing back to life as governments seek to raise money after years of being priced out of international debt markets because of rising global interest rates. Benin, Ivory Coast and Kenya have successfully issued eurobonds this year. Since coming into office in May, President Tinubu has been seeking to attract foreign investors back into the economy with a raft of reforms.