Nigeria and other key African economies are set to adopt different approaches to interest rates in the coming weeks as they gauge the impact of US President Donald Trump’s new tariff proposals and their domestic influences on their economies and inflation, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report quoted Ange lika Goliger, EY Africa chief economist, as saying: “Upcoming monetary policy decisions across African central banks will be shaped by a common theme: the tension between easing inflation and persistent structural vulnerabilities.

“While headline inflation is receding in several economies, the pace and scope of monetary easing will vary significantly, reflecting domestic political dynamics, external risks, and reform agendas.”

Specifically, the report said countries such as Nigeriawhich will hold its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 21 and July 22- and Angola that are still battling high inflation are poised to hold interest rates, adding that others like South Africa, Egypt and Ghana, where inflation is low or easing, are expected to cut.

The report predicted that while Egypt, Ghana and South Africa will likely reduce their borrowing costs, Nigeria may problem leave interest rates unchanged.

According to the report, Gergely Urmossy, a senior frontier-markets strategist at Societe Generale SA, said that the prospect for starting an easing cycle in Nigeria is more distant, as disinflation has not yet become entrenched.

Urmossy said that Nigeria’s inflation had only cooled for two months and remains elevated at 23 per cent, which may prompt the MPC to maintain its key rate at 27.5 per cent for a third successive meeting, adding that “We expect the central bank” to start an easing cycle in early 2026.