Report: Nigeria, others to delay interest rate cuts till H2’24

Central banks in Africa’s biggest economies- Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Angola -are set to keep rates higher for longer until at least the second half of this year, as they battle persistent inflation and weigh up risks from weaker currencies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, according to a Bloomberg report. The report noted that an escalation in tensions in the oil-rich region could cause gasoline prices to surge. It stated that freight costs are already spiking due to ships rerouting around Africa because of attacks by Houthi militants on vessels in the Bab El-Mandeb strait, part of the passage from the Indian Ocean to the Suez Canal, noting that in normal times, the route accounts for more than a 10th of maritime global trade.

However, it said that smaller economies such as Ghana and Mozambique may loosen their monetary policy in the first half of 2024 as they have some of the highest real rates in the world when adjusted for inflation. The report quoted Africa economist, Yvonne Mhango, as saying that: “Persistent inflation and soft currencies will keep rates on hold at the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings of the year. Inflation remains in double digits for half of the sub-Saharan Africa countries holding meetings in the coming weeks, and currency weakness will keep those with single-digit rates from easing.”

On Nigeria, the report said: “Having not held a rate-setting meeting since July…, economists are almost certain that when the Central Bank of Nigeria’s MPC gathers under Governor Olayemi Cardoso it will deliver a jumbo increase.” It quoted senior governance analyst at Stears Insights, Joachim MacEbong, as saying that: “The correct thing for the new CBN governor and MPC to do is to signal a clear and unambiguous intention to fight inflation, through an aggressive raising of rates to 30per cent or more as well as ending all of the CBN’s developmental interventions.” “Stubborn inflation stoked by a rapid depreciation in the naira, security issues in foodproducing regions and the removal of fuel subsidies, is yet to peak,” the report added.