Report: Nigeria, Others’ Asset Mgt Sector Hits $600bn

Africa’s pension funds and other collective investment schemes now hold over $600 billion, substantial long-term capital, ranging from $17 billion in Nigeria to $390 billion in South Africa to $20 billion in Kenya Amid this, most remain concentrated in government securities rather than productive sectors such as infrastructure, housing and SMEs, according to a new Landscape Report on Africa’s Institutional Capital Markets.

The report, which was released at the continent’s first Pan-African Fund Manager’s Alliance (PAFMA) Conference in Nairobi, examines why this persists and what could change.

It concludes that closing the gap between the scale and impact of long-term savings is critical to financing Agenda 2063 – The African Union’s 50-year blueprint for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse – and the continent’s ability to mobilise and deploy its own domestic capital.

Commissioned by FSD Africa, in partnership with the African Pension Supervisors Association (APSA) and the Pan-African Fund Managers’ Alliance (PAFMA), the report highlights that in many markets, less than 10 per cent of pension assets are allocated to productive sectors such as infrastructure, housing, private credit or small and medium-sized enterprises.

It calls for increased coordination, market infrastructure and scalable investment pathways that allow long-term capital to be deployed productively.

The report, which draws on data compiled from pension funds and asset managers across multiple African markets, offers a rare snapshot of how long-term domestic savings are currently allocated and provides actionable insights and recommendations to help unlock the full potential of African pension and asset management systems.

It was launched in tandem with a new interactive database, the APAM Data Hub, containing upto-date information on Africa’s pension systems and asset management industry along with analytical tools, providing a valuable resource for policymakers, regulators, industry practitioners, and researchers.

Key findings of the Report include: Institutional savings are larger than often assumed, with assets under management in Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) ranging from USD 3 billion in Nigeria to $200 billion in South Africa.

Asset allocation remains highly conservative, with government bonds accounting for approximately 60–70 per cent of pension fund portfolios in many countries. 90 per cent in Ghana, 60 per cent in Nigeria and 50 per cent in Kenya.

Pension funds now form the backbone of domestic sovereign debt markets, supporting shortterm stability but increasing longterm exposure to fiscal and inflation risks. Shallow capital markets and limited investable pipelines continue to constrain diversification, even where institutional appetite exists.

Commenting on the findings, Evans Osano, Chief Financial Markets Officer at FSD Africa, said: “This new report shows how unevenly pension and asset management markets have evolved across the continent, but it also indicates how significantly Africa’s institutional savings have grown overall as a pool of largely untapped long-term capital.

“Mobilising domestic institutional pools of capital for Africa’s development priorities will require a concerted ‘business unusual’ approach. We need new asset classes, new partnerships, and new enablers.” Tapologo Motshubi, Chair of PAFMA, added: “Progress will depend on sustained collaboration between fund managers, regulators, project sponsors and policymakers.

PAFMA’s role is to provide a platform for that collaboration, helping align market practice, regulatory thinking and investment opportunities so that domestic institutional capital can play a larger role in Africa’s long-term development.”