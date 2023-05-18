New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Report: Nigeria needs $12bn to clean oil pollution

Nigeria needs $12 billion for the restoration, and clean up of decade-long oil pollution, a report by the Bayelsa State Oil and Environ- mental Commission has said. According to the re- port published yesterday by a commission said to have comprised an inter- national panel of experts and prominent figures, Bayelsa “is in the grip of a human and environmental catastrophe of devastating proportions.”

The commission stated that the report was based on over 2,500 pieces of evidence including 500 inter- views and analysis of 1,600 blood samples from local people. Over the years, “as much as one and a half barrels of oil has been spilt in Bayelsa for every man, woman and child living in the state to day,” it said. The report, which is said to be the outcome of a four-year investigation by the commission, called on Shell and Eni, whose local subsidiaries still operate in the region, to pay a share of the bill.

But both companies blamed most oil spills on sabotage and theft. It said: “Once home to one of the largest mangrove forests on the planet, rich in ecological diversity and value, the region is now one of the most polluted places on Earth. “At least $12 billion” is needed to “clean up the soil and drinking water, reduce the health risk to people and restore man- grove forests essential to stopping floods.” “The report said years of oil pollution have had a devastating impact on soil, water and wildlife. “It said the amount paid by companies should be based on the amount of oil pumped since com- mercial exploitation began and “perhaps weighed to reflect the company’s pol- lution record.”

