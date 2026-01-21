Report: Nigeria Emerges Global Leader In AI Adoption

Nigeria h a s emerged as a global leader in the adoption and optimistic use of artificial intelligence, according to a new report from Google and Ipsos.

The study, titled: “Our Life with AI,” revealed that 88 per cent of Nigerian adults have used an AI chatbot, a figure that dramatically outpaces the global average of 62 per cent and marks an 18-point surge from 2024.

The research indicated that Nigerians are applying the technology strategically for advancement. A significant 93 per cent use AI to learn complex topics, compared to 74 per cent globally, while 91% employ it for work assistance.

Notably, 80 per cent of Nigerians are using AI to explore new business or career paths—nearly double the worldwide average of 42 per cent. Sentiment toward AI is overwhelmingly positive in the country.

According to the report, fully 91 per cent of Nigerians believe AI is having a positive impact on learning and access to information, and 95 per cent foresee benefits for university students and educators. Furthermore, 80 per cent of Nigerians report feeling more excited than concerned about AI’s future, a stark contrast to the nearly even global split of 53 per cent excited versus 46 per cent concerned.

Among frequent AI users in Nigeria, this excitement rises to 90 per cent. Communications & Public Affairs Manager for Google in West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the findings reflected a nation actively shaping its future.

“It’s inspiring to see how Nigerians are creatively and purposefully using AI to unlock new opportunities for learning, growth, and economic empowerment,” he stated. The report positions Nigeria as a standout example of an emerging economy leveraging AI as a catalyst for widespread development and ambition.