Report: Nigeria Among Economies With Most Significant Gains Since 2022

…as Sub-Saharan Africa rapidly improves global links

Findings from the DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026, published by DHL in collaboration with New York University Stern School of Business, have shown that globalisation has continued to operate at historically high levels despite escalating geopolitical tensions, rising United States tariffs, and uncertainty around future trade policies.

This is just as it also revealed that since 2022, Nigeria and Zambia appear among the economies with the most significant gains, supported by growth in trade, investment, and people flows in Sub-Saharan Africa where it presents a mixed but improving picture.

The report draws on more than nine million data points measuring international flows of trade, capital, information, and people, offering a detailed assessment of how global connections evolve across economies.

While levels of connectedness vary widely across countries, several economies strengthen their participation in global flows, reflecting gradual progress and opportunities for further integration.

Namibia ranks among the countries with the largest increases in connectedness since 2001, while Mozambique also records strong long-term progress.

Commenting on the report, Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “As supply chains across the globe continue to develop and trade routes expand into new territories, connectedness is emerging as a key differentiator for businesses and nations alike.

“The countries in our region that are strengthening their global links are becoming more visible in international trade networks. While this is an encouraging trend in terms of the scope of opportunities available, the key is to take advantage of these opportunities to drive consistent and reliable trade flows.

“This report further underscores how Africa is increasingly shifting from a narrative of aid to one of trade, a transformation powered by stronger integration, rising competitiveness, and improved access to global markets.

To fully unlock this potential, the region needs strong regional connectivity, predictable cross-border processes, and partners that understand both local conditions and global trade requirements.

“At DHL Express, we are committed to being a catalyst for growth in Africa, ensuring that not only is Africa a part of global trade but a key driver within it.” Beyond trade and investment, the report shows that international people flows have fully recovered after the decline caused by the Covid 19.

According to data from the United Nations, Africa recorded a 17 per cent increase in international tourist arrivals in 2025 compared with 2019, the second highest increase among global regions after the Middle East.

In the 2024 ranking of 180 economies included in the report, South Africa places 53rd overall. Other Sub-Saharan African countries with relatively high rankings include Seychelles (40th), Mauritius (65th), Namibia (68th), Ghana (97th), Nigeria (100th), Mozambique (107th), and Kenya (119th).

Africabusinesscommunities quoted the report as measuring globalization on a scale from zero per cent, representing no cross-border flows, to 100 per cent, indicating that borders and distance have no impact. In 2025 the global level of connectedness stood at 25 per cent, matching the record level recorded in 2022.

According to John Pearson, “globalisation is holding its ground – and that alone speaks volumes about its value. From poverty to climate change, the world’s biggest challenges can only be solved through global thinking. The DHL Global Connectedness Report shows that countries and companies are not retreating behind national borders.

That is good news. DHL strengthens global ties by connecting markets, businesses, and people so they can adapt, diversify, and unlock new opportunities – even in uncertain times.” Despite the stability of globalization levels, the report indicates that international flows could expand further if policy barriers were reduced.

Although relations between the United States and China have led to some economic decoupling, the report finds little evidence of a broader split in the global economy. Most countries continue to trade and invest with longstanding partners.

Over the past decade, only four to six per cent of global goods trade, greenfield foreign direct investment, and crossborder mergers and acquisitions have shifted away from geopolitical rivals. Much of this activity has moved toward countries maintaining flexible geopolitical positions, including India and Vietnam.