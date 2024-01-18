Report: Nigeria Among Countries With Largest Prospective Greenfield Projects

Nigeria, Morocco and Kenya received the largest number of prospective greenfield projects in Africa in 2023, latest global investment trends monitor has disclosed. The report released yesterday by the United Nations Conferences on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Africa were almost flat at an estimated $48 billion. It said: “Greenfield project announcements increased, mostly due to strong growth in Morocco, Kenya, and Nigeria.

However, project finance deals fell by one-third, more than the global average decline, weakening prospects for infrastructure finance flows.” The report stated that global FDI flows in 2023, at an estimated $1.37 trillion, had a marginal increase (three percent) over 2022, and defied expectations as recession fears early in the year receded and financial markets performed well. It disclosed that, however, economic uncertainty and higher interest rates did affect global investment.

It added that the headline increase was due largely to higher values in a few European conduit economies; excluding these conduits, global FDI flows were 18 per cent lower.” Recall that UNCTAD reported in July, 2023 that FDI inflows into Nigeria was negative in 2022 for the first time in at least 33 years. It was announced that during President Bola Tinibu’s trip to India in September, he attracted $14 billion in investment pledges from Indian investors.

Indorama Petrochemical Limited reportedly promised a new investment of $8 billion in the expansion of its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State. Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s largest private steel producers, promised to invest $3 billion in iron ore processing and steel development in Nigeria.

Founding President of SkipperSeil Limited, Ji- tender Sachdeva, said the company would invest $1.6 billion in the establishment of twenty 100Mega- Watts power generation plants across the states of Norther n Nigeria, amounting to 2,000MW of new power within the next four years