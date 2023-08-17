Report: Nigeria, 19 Others Got $4.6bn Us Grant In 5 Years

The United States, the world’s largest economy, has a longstanding tradition of providing foreign aid for humanitarian causes and economic development. This aid holds more than just a moral dimension, as it harbors tangible economic and business implications.

An online news portal, Per Second News reported that as Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has received $4.65 billion in aid from the US in the past five years from 2018-2022. In a document obtained in Washington, DC yesterday the aid assisted Nigeria in a diverse array of targeted assistance to combat regional insurgencies from extremist groups like Boko Haram, and also assisted in its counterterrorism capabilities and health systems against threats like polio and malaria.

Other countries and what they received from the US, according to the news portal, in the past 5 years are: “Iraq – $5.59 billion, Egypt – $5.67 billion, Ethiopia – $6.45 billion, Jordan – $8.7 billion, Ukraine – $14.32 billion and Israel – $16.3 billion. Other countries are, “Afghanistan – $17.5 billion, South Sudan – $4.29 billion, Mali – $1.15 billion, Mexico – $1.29 billion, Niger – $1.47 billion, Senegal – $1.48 billion, Zimbabwe – $1.62 billion and South Africa – $3.310 billion.” Also, “Uganda got $3.77 billion, Somalia – $3.870 billion, Kenya – $4.12 billion, Congo – $4.19 billion and Syria – $3.93 billion.”