Report: Nature, Wellness, Culinary Boost 2025 Travel Business

Share

The Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) has released its annual Travel Trends 2025 report, revealing the latest consumer spending insights and motivation when it comes to travel.

Cross-border movement is often influenced by the most pressing economic factors of the moment, such as exchange rates and geopolitical tensions. However, these are not the only factors driving consumers’ travel spending decisions, including those in Africa.

Personal and purposedriven factors remain powerful even when economic uncertainty looms.

Building on the resilience of the global travel sector seen last year, the 2025 report highlights how destinations across the African continent are increasingly appealing to tourists and, creating additional opportunities for local markets to develop tourism.

“Africa is emerging as a global leader in purpose-driven travel, where nature, wellness, and culinary experiences are redefining the continent’s tourism landscape.

These trends present a powerful opportunity to drive inclusive growth, support local economies, and position Africa as a key player in the future of global tourism,” said Mark Elliot, division president, Africa, Mastercard.

Whether drawn by Namibia’s wellness retreats, South Africa’s wilderness experiences or Morocco’s vibrant culinary scene, travelers are expanding their horizons beyond traditional hotspots.

“Tourism is playing an important role in Africa’s growth story. Travelers are increasingly drawn to the continent’s natural beauty, culinary diversity, and wellness experiences.

While economic and geopolitical factors matter, the pursuit of meaningful, purpose-driven travel remains strong. The Mastercard Economics Institute’s report sheds light on how countries are tapping into this trend to attract visitors and boost local economies,” said Khatija Haque, chief economist EEMEA, Mastercard Economics Institute.

By exploring a full range of travel motivations, the report identifies the main themes shaping travel today: Nature-fueled adventures: South Africa and Zambia dominate crossborder spending around national park areas.

Spending around South Africa’s major national parks far outpaced that of other countries, with nearly a quarter of the crossborder spending occurring within these zones.

Zambia is also highly ranked as an outdoor adventure destination. Culinary crossroads: Marrakech ranks highly on the foodie list with its median restaurant hosting tourists from many different countries, often to enjoy meals of tagine and b’stilla.

Cape Town is also on the list, with its bobotie dish proving popular with visitors. Wellness in the wild: Africa is establishing itself as a global leader in wellness-centered travel as consumers prioritize rejuvenation and self-care. Namibia, South Africa and Botswana are among the top destinations for travelers seeking spa-style and nature-based retreats and immersive eco lodges.

Kenya is also ranked among the top 20 destinations for wellness In the Mastercard Wellness Index 2025. Spa, summit and savor: Personal passions and goals motivate travel choices. Adventure-seekers are heading to the Nordics, where Finland’s national parks account for 7.1 per cent of cross-border spending in the country.

Summer destination draws: The Asia-Pacific region commands the list of trending summer destinations. Flight booking data reveals the top global destinations gaining most momentum for June-September travel, relative to last year.

Tokyo is the number one trending spot for summer 2025, followed by Osaka and then Paris. Fuelled by fans: Fans travel internationally to see their favorite teams and athletes play.

Case in point? During Shohei Ohtani’s World Series debut, spending by Japanese visitors in Los Angeles surged by 91 per cent, six times the broader cross-border boost.

Money matters: Despite geopolitical tensions and fluctuating prices, the factors that motivate consumers to travel are often more complex than just economic.

But currency depreciation can make certain destinations, like Japan, more attractive due to their better value for money. Wheeling and dealing closer to home: In general, business travelers favor longer trips within their own regions, driven by hybrid work models and geopolitical uncertainty.

However, there are exceptions, with UK businesses spending a growing share of their travel budgets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mastercard is dedicated to helping the global tourism sector grow through market analysis and highfrequency, data-driven insights that enhance the travel experience.

“By empowering destinations and businesses to better understand evolving consumer trends, Mastercard is helping to shape a more connected and resilient future for travel across Africa.

Share