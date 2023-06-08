Report: Naira Drops To Record Low At I&E Window

The naira sank to a record low at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) auctioned dollars at a naira rate that was almost 30 per cent weaker than on the tightly controlled official market, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency said that faced with heavy demand from industries and importers for the greenback, the CBN sold dollars at N645 apiece, adding to speculation that a devaluation may be in the cards after the inauguration of a new president last month.

In official trading on the Nigeria Exchange, the currency slipped as much as 0.7 per cent, the most in almost six months before paring losses to N467.04 a dollar as of 2:40 p.m. local time — a record low. Nigeria’s dollar earnings and reserves are dwindling and the government uses multiple exchange rates to manage supply and demand for foreign currency.

Most residents who can’t get hold of the greenback on the main market or at auctions are forced to turn to black market trading where the naira is about 40 per cent weaker. President Bola Tinubu announced a plan to adopt a uniform exchange rate during his inauguration last month, part of a programme to boost investments and grow the economy. Last week, the CBN denied a report that there was a steep decline in the official naira rate.

“The President has said we don’t need all those windows, so it’s a question of time for the currency to find its real value at the oficial trade,” Adetilewa Adebajo, economist and chief executive with Lagos-based CFG Advisory was quoted as saying. CFG Advisory expects the currency to trade at about N650 a dollar following a devaluation, Adebajo said. “When you have multiple rates or a static exchange mechanism it works against you.”