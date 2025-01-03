Report: Morgan Stanley To Quit Sector Climate Coalition

Share

Investment bank, Morgan Stanley (MS), said on Thursday it had decided to leave the NetZero Banking Alliance (NZBA), becoming the latest U.S. lender to quit the sector’s top global climate coalition, according to a Reuters’ report.

While the bank gave no reason for its decision, top banks have been under pressure from some U.S. Republican politicians over their membership, with accusations that any move to limit finance to fossil fuel companies could breach antitrust rules.

Despite leaving the NZBA, Morgan Stanley said in a statement that its commitment to helping the world transition to net-zero carbon emissions “remains unchanged”.

“We aim to contribute to real-economy decarbonisation by providing our clients with the advice and capital required to transform business models and reduce carbon intensity,” it said.

The bank said it would also continue to report on its efforts towards previously set 2030 targets to reduce the emissions tied to its loan book.

The decision by Morgan Stanley follows similar moves in recent weeks by Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

Share

Please follow and like us: