Report: Morgan Stanley Plans 2,000

Morgan Stanley is planning to cut about 2 000 employees later this month in the first major workforce reduction under Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said that the cuts will take place across the firm, with the exception of its roughly 15 000 financial advisers.

The plan for reductions at the bank, which has about 80 000 employees, was set in motion before the recent market tumult, the people said.

The move is aimed at keeping a lid on costs as executives grapple with minimal attrition in their ranks. A spokesperson for the New York-based bank declined to comment.

The report noted that Morgan Stanley’s cuts add to a series of workforce reductions across Wall Street as bosses navigate an uncertain economic outlook. Rival, Goldman Sachs, recently brought forward its annual cull to earlier in the year with plans to cut three per cent to five per cent of staff this spring.

After Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November, bankers predicted a surge in activity, but so far that’s failed to materialize as clients wrestle with tariffs and other policy changes.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he’s not worried about the market swoon that shaved trillions of dollars from equity indices, adding that “corrections are healthy, they are normal.”

