Report: More Hardship As FG Plans To Triple Energy Prices

Nigerians may have to brace for higher cost of living as the government is said to begin plans to triple energy prices within weeks, according to Bloomberg, quoting sources in the presidency. The news agency also reported yesterday that the plan was in a bid to attract new investment and slash about $2.3 billion spent to cap tariffs. It also reported that power companies would be allowed to raise prices to N200 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month, according to people who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak on the matter.

According to the report, these customers represent 15 per cent of the population that the government said consume 40 percent of the nation’s electricity. But a spokesperson for the presidency, Bayo Onanuga, reportedly said that any official pronouncements regarding the tariff adjustment would come from the regulatory authority following discussions with stakeholders.

He reiterated the pressing need to address the challenges confronting the electricity sector, acknowledging its detrimental impact. In February 2024, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 31.70 per cent, up from 29.90 per cent in January 2024, marking an increase of 1.80 percent while the currency has greatly lost its value.

Distribution companies, generating companies and gas suppliers have been lamenting over high indebtedness such that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, speaking during a working visit to Egbin Power Plc in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, said that the Federal Government would start paying part of the debts it owes power generating companies and gas suppliers from April. The sector is also challenged by high capital deficit, as government estimates indicated that there is a shortfall of approximately N2 trillion. Insufficient gas supply has also been identified as a challenge as the Transmission Company of Nigeria has blamed gas shortage as among the major cause of frequent national grid collapses.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has revised the price of natural gas, a key component in electricity generation, from $2.18 to $2.42 per one million British thermal units (MMBtu). It announced the Domestic Base Price (DBP) and applicable wholesale price of natural gas for the strategic sectors. Authority Chief Executive, Engr Farouk Ahmed in a statement disclosed the transmitting of the DBP of $2.42 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU).

He stated that the base price and applicable wholesale natural gas price for the strategic sector were in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 assented to by the President on the 16th of August 2021 and gazetted on the 27th of August 2021 that provides a clear regulatory framework for the determination of a market-based pricing regime for the domestic gas market in Nigeria.

He stated that the domestic base price at the marketable gas delivery point under Section 167 (1) and other provisions of PIA shall always be determined based on extant regulations and the clear provisions of the applicable laws. He said: “In line with Section 167, the Third and Fourth Schedule of the PIA 2021, NMDPRA)is mandated to determine the Domestic Base Price (DBP) and the market wholesale price of natural gas supplied to the strategic sectors.