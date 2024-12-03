Report: Mobile Subscriptions In Nigeria, Others Heading To 1.2bn

Share

The total mobile subscriptions in Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa will grow at an annual rate of four per cent, increasing from 950 million in 2023 to 1.2 billion by 2030.

This is according to the November 2024 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. According to the report, the strongest growth will come from 5G subscriptions, which are forecasted to rise from 11 million in 2023 to 420 million by the end of the decade at a rate of 59 percent annually, representing 33 percent of total subscriptions.

Driving forces behind growth in the region include a young population, the accessibility of affordable smartphones, and a rising demand for mobile data and advanced services.

By 2030, 4G subscriptions will account for 35 percent of total mobile subscriptions, with 2G and 3G subscriptions expected to decline as the shift to 4G and 5G networks continues.

The telecom sector in Sub-Saharan Africa remains resilient, with communications service providers (CSPs) in the region diversifying into financial technology, particularly mobile money services, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

In response to Africa’s increasing broadband demands, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) serves as a pivotal technology.

“Driven by a young and dynamic population, the increasing affordability of smartphones, and the growing demand for mobile data and advanced services, the November 2024 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report highlights the significant growth potential of mobile subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.’’

Ante Mihovilovic, Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says.

‘’With 5G subscriptions forecasted to rise by 59 percent annually by the end of the decade, the region will make notable strides in connectivity and digital transformation, continuing the diversification into financial technology, particularly mobile money services, and Fixed Wireless Access.

Aligning with our #AfricaInMotion vision to empower a sustainable and connected Africa, Ericsson continues its commitment to the continent’s digitalization journey for enabling sustainable growth, economic development and creating opportunities for all,” Ante added.

The report highlights that mobile data traffic per active smartphone in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow from 5.4 GB per month in 2024 to 17 GB per month in 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent.

Globally, mobile network data traffic is projected to grow almost 200 percent between 2024 and the end of 2030. Additionally, 6.3 billion global 5G subscriptions are forecast by the end of 2030, with 60 percent expected to be 5G Standalone (SA) subscriptions.

5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G Advanced are expected to be key focuses for CSPs for the remainder of the decade as they deploy new capabilities to create offerings centered on value delivery rather than data volume.

