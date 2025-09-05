Report: Markets Brace For Volatility Amid Trump’s War On Fed

As US President Donald Trump clashes with the Federal Reserve to exert influence on monetary policy, economists are concerned that financial markets may be anticipating another bout of volatility over the next six months, Reuters reported yesterday.

Trump’s persistent criticism of the Fed board and Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates, his attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook, and the nomination of White House economic adviser Stephen Miran as a Fed governor are chipping away at investor confidence in the institution’s authority.

“The market has been very calm for now (but) the narrative could turn ugly in the coming months,” Sree Kochugovindan, senior research economist at abrdn, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. “The longer-term significance of the changing Fed composition next February becomes more important,” she said, especially if Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members start deviating significantly away from the ‘Taylor rule.’

Named after its creator, American economist John Taylor in 1993, the ‘Taylor rule’ is a well-known formula for setting short-term interest rates based on the values of inflation and the economy’s growth potential that is among metrics utilized by policymakers.