Report: Manufacturing Sector Recorded Poor Performance In January

The manufacturing, non-manufacturing, service and trade sectors recorded negative performances in January, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)-Stanbic IBTC latest Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) report has said.

According to the report, despite a weak recovery in January 2025, the country’s business environment began the year on a positive note as the BCM’s, “Current Business Index rose to +5.69 from +0.77 in December 2024, reflecting an uptick in commercial activity typical of this period.”

It stated: “A sub-sectoral analysis revealed broadly subdued outcomes, with negative performances in Non-manufacturing (-4.64), Services (-1.40), Trade (-0.84), and Manufacturing (-0.66).

However, these sectors showed relative improvement compared to December 2024. “In contrast, Agriculture recorded a weakly positive performance at +10.86

Structural challenges in Nigeria’s business environment eased slightly, supporting the improved business performance observed during the month.”

The report further stated: “Exchange rate stability and moderated price increases led to a slower rise in operational costs and consumer prices.

The cost of doing business index declined to +47.58 from +50.32 in December, signalling reduced pressure on business growth. “Access to credit improved slightly (+31.98) due to increased commercial activity at the start of the financial year.

However, high financing costs remained a critical constraint on both current performance and future growth expectations.”

In addition, the report said that reduced investment and declining price levels “severely dampened overall business activity and demand.”

“Frequent power shortages alongside limited foreign exchange availability, and restricted access to finance emerged as the most pressing challenges in January, constraining business expansion.

“A key concern remains the high exchange rate of the local currency against major trading currencies, which, alongside rising import costs, continues to erode profitability and disrupt pricing strategies.

Limited access to financing persisted as a major structural barrier, further hindering business growth throughout the month,” it further stated.

On the manufacturing sector, the report said that: “Despite signs of recovery, inflation, high financing costs, and supply chain disruptions remain key risks.

To sustain business growth, manufacturers need policy support, improved credit access, and a stable exchange rate. Without strategic interventions, the sector’s recovery may remain sluggish.”

