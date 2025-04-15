Report: Malware Threats To Nigerian Businesses Increase By 169%

Share

As part of the company’s participation at the GITEX Africa conference, taking place in Morocco this month, Kaspersky will address the dynamics for cyberthreats in the African region as per the latest anonymised data from the Kaspersky Security Network.

In part of the report released by africabusinesscomunities. com, Kaspersky said local (on device) threats include malware that is spread via removable USB drives, CDs and DVDs, or that initially made way onto the computer in non-open form (for example, programs in complex installers, encrypted files, etc.).

Among the countries that saw growth in local threats detected in organisations were Nigeria (169% increase), Ethiopia (86%), South Africa (32%), Senegal (11%), and Morocco (9%).

According to Kaspersky telemetry, local (on device) threat detections in organisations in the African region in 2024 increased by four per cent compared to 2023.

From 2023 to 2024, businesses in Africa were targeted by web threats, on-device threats, and attacks aiming to steal data, including spyware and password stealers.

Phishing and ransomware continue to be significant threats in the region, with 66 million phishing link clicks seen by Kaspersky in the African region in 2024, including over 14.8 million phishing link clicks by corporate users.

Web-based threats, or online threats, are a category of cybersecurity risks that may cause an undesirable event or action affecting users browsing the Internet.

According to Kaspersky data, there were 131 580 587 web threats detected in 2024 in the African region, including almost 20 million attack attempts in Kenya, almost 17 million in South Africa, and 12.6 million in Morocco.

Businesses were targeted by web threats more often in 2024 than in 2023, with threat detections increasing by 1.2 per cent. There has been a spike of threats related to data theft.

According to Kaspersky data, there was a 14 per cent growth in spyware attack detections on businesses in the African region from 2023 to 2024. Spyware is secretly installed on a user’s computer to monitor their actions and collect their data.

Apart from that, there has been a 26 per cent increase in password stealer detections. Password stealers are a type of malware designed to harvest login credentials and other sensitive data.

Maher Yamout, Lead Cybersecurity Researcher with Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team l commented: “Our statistics show an increase in attack detections for several types of cyberthreats, and the factors driving these increases are multifaceted.

In the B2B sector, the continuing shift toward hybrid work models and the rush to digitise operations — often outpacing cybersecurity investments — may leave businesses in Africa exposed to advanced persistent threats.

“In the B2C space, the explosion of digital financial services, coupled with low digital literacy rates, makes individuals prime targets for opportunistic attacks.

Organisations in Africa should prioritise a unified approach by enhancing collaboration, investing in specialised cybersecurity training, and promoting digital literacy to effectively combat the rising tide of cybercrime.

Initiatives like the African Cyber Surge operation and targeted educational programs can serve as blueprints for building a resilient digital ecosystem across the continent.”

To stay protected, Kaspersky suggested that “individuals should not download and install applications from untrusted sources. “Do not click on any links from unknown sources or suspicious online advertisements.

Always use two-factor authentication when available. Create strong and unique passwords, using a mix of lower-case and upper-case letters, numbers, and punctuation.

Use a reliable password manager to help to remember them. Always install updates when they become available; they contain fixes for critical security issues.

“Ignore messages asking to disable security systems for office or cybersecurity software. Use a robust security solution appropriate to your system type and devices, such as Kaspersky Premium.

“Organisations should always keep software updated on all the devices you use to prevent attackers from infiltrating your network by exploiting vulnerabilities.

“Do not expose remote desktop services (such as RDP) to public networks unless absolutely necessary and always use strong passwords for them.

“Use solutions such as Kaspersky NEXT EDR Expert for comprehensive visibility across all endpoints on a company’s corporate network to get superior defense, automate routine EDR tasks, enable analysts to speedily hunt out, prioritise, investigate, and neutralise complex threats and APT-like attacks.

“Use the latest Threat Intelligence information to stay aware of actual TTPs used by threat actors.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

