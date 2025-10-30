Bearing the last-minute change, Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, is reportedly considering Galatasaray’s interest and presented his salary demands to the club after speaking with Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old has failed to secure an exit from Atalanta for the second consecutive summer. Still, he is believed to maintain his desire to leave, and Galatasaray are keen.

Galatasaray’s Interest

After an unsuccessful attempt to sign the attacker during the summer, Galatasaray has re-established contact with Lookman’s representatives, Pulse Sports reported.

The winger was close to leaving Italy this summer, with Inter Milan looking like his next destination. However, they failed to meet Atalanta’s offer for the Super Eagles star and had to withdraw their interest from the transfer.

Lookman remains a top target for Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk, who was eager to bring him to Istanbul before the previous deal fell through. They are now formulating a formal offer to test Atalanta’s resolve once more.

Lookman’s Demands

According to Turkish transfer journalist Suleyman Rodop, Lookman has discussed Galatasaray with his international teammate, Victor Osimhen.

Per the report, he is not averse to the move and has demanded an annual salary of €9 million, double what he accepted from Inter in the summer.

According to the report, Inter are demanding €60 million for the transfer, while Cim-Bom are willing to pay €40 million, although they have yet to begin negotiations.