Report Links N8.61bn To 92 Fraudulent Projects Nationwide

At least N8.61 billion in public funds has been linked to 92 fraudulently delivered projects across Nigeria, according to the 2024/2025 project tracking report released by Tracka, the service delivery platform of BudgIT.

The report, unveiled yesterday in Lagos, showed that Tracka monitored 2,760 government-funded projects across 28 states during the review period, exposing persistent gaps between budget allocations and service delivery outcomes nationwide.

A breakdown of the findings revealed that while 1,438 projects were completed, 99 were abandoned, 660 were ongoing, and 471 had not commenced, despite funding provisions. The 92 fraudulently delivered projects were characterised by diversion of funds or project locations, repeated disbursements for projects completed in earlier budget cycles without fresh implementation, partial execution and poor-quality delivery.

Imo State recorded the highest incidence of fraudulent projects at 17.43 per cent, followed by Lagos (12.73 per cent), Kwara (11.76 per cent), Abia (10.67 per cent) and Ogun (8.33 per cent).

Collectively, these five states accounted for 57.1 per cent of all fraudulently delivered projects, representing N8.61 billion out of the total N15.07 billion disbursed in this category.

Beyond fraud-related cases, Tracka conducted targeted monitoring in key sectors to assess the real-world impact of public investments. In the water and energy sector, 16 dam-related projects across 13 states, valued at N432 million, were tracked.

None had been completed at the time of assessment, with four abandoned, six progressing slowly and six yet to commence despite prior funding. The report warned that weak oversight in this sector could undermine water management, irrigation, power generation, food security and economic stability.

In the health sector, Tracka monitored 47 revitalised primary healthcare centres across 25 states. Of these, 26 showed visible improvements in infrastructure or equipment, 12 were still under renovation, eight had received no intervention despite being listed as revitalised, and one was completely abandoned. The report noted that inadequate staffing, poor equipment and weak sanitation continue to restrict access to quality primary healthcare in many communities.