Report: Limited Access To Finance Hindered August Business Performance

Inadequate access to finance, uncertain economic policies, unreliable electricity supply, high lease and rental costs, as well as persistent insecurity, were key factors that restricted the growth and performance of businesses in Nigeria last month, according to the latest Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)–Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM).

The report said that despite the constraints, the Business Index rose slightly to 107.3 points in August, up from 105.4 points in July 2025, adding that the recovery “was driven by stronger performance in technology, finance, manufacturing, energy, and logistics, supported by targeted investments and ongoing reforms.”

It, however, stated that the gains were, “tempered by structural bottlenecks affecting operational efficiency and business profitability.” Furthermore, the report said that apart from the contraction in agriculture, the sectoral review showed improvements across industries and broader economic activities.

Specifically, it stated: “Trade posted the strongest rebound after the previous month’s decline. Meanwhile, Manufacturing (106.2), Nonmanufacturing (116.2), Trade (114.1), and Services (103.7) all advanced in August compared to July 2025.

Conversely, Agriculture slipped into contraction territory, recording 95.6 index points.” “Key sub-indices of the BCM, including investment, exports, access to credit, and prices, registered lower values relative to July 2025. The cost of doing business also rose in August, reversing the marginal relief of the previous month.

Additionally, input prices continued to worsen during the period,” the report added. According to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, the country’s PMI rose to 54.2 in August 2025, from 54.0 in the preceding month.

The report said that the reading points, “to a solid strengthening of business conditions and one that was the most pronounced since April.” The report which noted that at 54.2 in August, the headline PMI was above the 50.0 no-change mark (indicating improvement in business conditions on the previous month for the ninth month running), stated that, “Growth in the Nigerian private sector continued to gain momentum during August as customer demand improved and inflationary pressures softened.”

Specifically, the report said: “The rise in the headline index primarily reflected sharper expansions in output and new orders, with rates of growth hitting four- and 19-month highs respectively. Panellists reported stronger customer demand and a greater willingness among clients to commit to new projects. Output increased across three of the four broad sectors covered by the survey, the exception being manufacturing.”