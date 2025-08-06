Report: Lack Of AI Talent Derails Projects, Innovation In Africa

African organisations are rushing to enhance their traditional IT skills base in the wake of accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a new report by SAP, two-thirds of organisations in Africa have introduced career development initiatives with AI specialisation to upskill or reskill their existing workforce. “There is a near-universal need for AI-related skills among African companies this year,” says Genevieve Koolen, HR Director at SAP Africa. “And since traditional IT skills such as cloud- and cybersecurity-related competencies remain in high demand, companies now face the dual challenge of attracting and retaining traditional tech talent while also building greater AI competencies within their businesses.

It is unsurprising then that most African organisations provide career development opportunities for employees with AI specialisations,” she added. SAP recently released its ‘Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed’ report, which revealed that all companies surveyed expect the demand for AI skills to increase in 2025. Nearly half said they expect a ‘significant’ increase.

Koolen says that while there is an urgent need for policymakers and education institutions to fast-track AI skills development initiatives among Africa’s swelling youth population, companies also face pressure to equip existing workers with future-ready skills. “Thirty-eight percent of companies surveyed said reskilling of employees is a top skills-related challenge for them in 2025, and nearly half said the same of upskilling.

The impact of these changes creates its own challenges, as evidenced by the two-thirds of companies that said helping employees understand why reskilling is necessary is a top priority.” Some studies estimate that AI could contribute $1.5-trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, provided the continent can capture 10 per cent of the global AI market. African organisations are alive to the possibilities presented by AI-related innovation, with companies citing perceived value in improved decision-making (64%), marketing capabilities (51%) and innovation (47%) enabled by AI.

However, poor access to AI-ready skills is already causing negative impacts among the same companies, including failed innovation initiatives, delays completing projects, greater pressure on teams, and an inability to take on new client projects. “Organisations are rising to this challenge by increasing the frequency of training offered to employees, with 94 per cent saying they offer training at least monthly,” says Koolen. However, the latest data indicates a drop in the allocated budget for skills development.

In a previous survey conducted in 2022, a quarter of organisations said they spend more than 15 per cent of their HR or IT budgets on skills development and training. This year, not a single organisation that formed part of the research spent more than 10 per cent. While the full impact of AI and other emerging technologies on Africa’s workforce remains to be seen, Koolen says there are practical measures companies can implement to ensure they cultivate the correct skills mix.

With universal demand for tech and AI-related skills and an ongoing skills scarcity, African organisations must prepare for a shortfall in critical AI-related skills this year. “The moment calls for a pragmatic approach that combines longer-term skills development – including reskilling and upskilling – with short-term measures that alleviate some of the immediate pressures and creates space for more robust skills development initiatives.

Organisations also need to take care to support employees through this uncertain period, for example by using human capital management technologies that help HR teams identify concerns.” Koolen says it is surprising that budget allocations for training and skills development appear to be shrinking.

“Too many digital transformation and innovation initiatives fail to deliver the expected business value due to a lack of appropriate skills. In light of the rapid pace of technological advancement, any organisation that fails to invest in skills will likely find they are unprepared and unable to leverage new innovations. In time, this will erode their competitiveness and lead to significant impacts to the bottom line.”

Instead, organisations should place skills development at the core of their business strategies to ensure a steady stream of work-ready talent and invest sufficient budget to guarantee high-quality outcomes for employees and the business.

While Africa has the fastestgrowing youth population of any continent, there are still significant systemic challenges with equipping youth with adequate work-ready skills. “Africa’s ability to reap the benefits of AI-related innovation rests on broader public-private sector efforts at cultivating the correct skills mix,” says Koolen. “Partnering with educational institutions and other industry skills development initiatives can accelerate the rate at which skills become available to companies.”