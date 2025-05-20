Report: JPMorgan Sees High-Grade Debt Demand Up After US Downgrade

Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co has said that high-grade corporate bonds are likely to grow more attractive to fund managers as bond yields are pushed higher following the US losing its last top credit grading, according to a Bloomberg report.

Moody’s Ratings lowered the credit score on the US last Friday, joining Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings in grading the world’s biggest borrower below the top, triple-A position.

Moody’s cited concerns about ballooning debt and deficits that will damage America’s standing as a global capital destination and increase borrowing costs.

Perceived credit risk rose and stocks fell alongside long-dated Treasuries on Monday as investors feared the Moody’s downgrade risks reinforcing Wall Street’s growing worries over the US sovereign bond market as a ballooning budget deficit shows little signs of narrowing.

Investors have been asking how such a downgrade could impact Treasury valuations, both in the coming days and over the medium term, JPMorgan strategists including Eric Beinstein and Nathaniel Rosenbaum wrote in a note Monday citing a separate note from their rates colleagues.

Share