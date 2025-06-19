Report: Iranian Ex-president, Ahmadinejad, Survives Assassination Attempt

Share

Former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, reportedly escaped an assassination attempt yesterday. Ahmadinejad narrowly survived an assassination attempt after his vehicle was reportedly sabotaged, Iranian media reported yesterday, News.Az reported via Newsweek.

The plot was said to involve tampering with Ahmadinejad’s car, which his security team discovered just in time to prevent a potentially fatal outcome.

On the evening of Monday, July 15, while traveling to Zanjan for the Muharram religious mourning ceremony, the ex-president’s chief security officer noticed that the air conditioner in his primary vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was malfunctioning, the London-based Iran International TV network reported. He then advised the former president to switch to another car.

While in transit, the SUV spun out of control, collided with another vehicle in the convoy, and eventually stopped after hitting another car.

