On Wednesday, Iran judiary executed a man, simply identified as Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, apprehended in April 2025 carrying out espionage for the Israeli agency, Mossad.

Esmailpour, who had been convicted of sharing information with a Mossad agent, was hanged at dawn, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said.

In the same vein, Rights groups have previously stated that 12 people have been hanged on similar charges in the wake of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June.

They have also shown strong concern that protesters arrested during the recent protests could also face execution. This claim was further backed by the judiciary, saying those arrested could face charges of capital crimes.

New Telegraph recall that protests sparked in Iran late December, essentially on the rising cost of living, but turned into a mass movement against the Islamic Republic, which was precipitated by a strong crackdown that has roughly thousands killed and tens of thousands arrested, according to reports by rights groups.

Mizan noted that Esmailpour had been convicted of sharing intelligence with Mossad, purchasing equipment with the aim of helping Israel carry out “sabotage operations” at Iranian missile sites and moving vehicles rigged with explosives.

Also, the previous execution in Iran on charges of espionage for Israel was carried out on January 7, when a man named Ali Ardestani was put to death after being convicted of sharing information with Mossad.

Iran has a notorious record as a top executioner after China, according to rights groups. Last year it executed over 1,500 people, according to figures from NGO Iran Human Rights.

Since the war, Iran has promised quick trials for those arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel, has long accused its foe of conducting sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists.

But the June war exposed Israel’s deep intelligence penetration of Iran, with several key Iranian military and security figures killed in targeted strikes based on intelligence over their whereabouts.

However, rights groups have long expressed concern that innocent people are executed on the basis of confessions obtained under torture, while Israeli agents carrying out the fieldwork remain undetected.