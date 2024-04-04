Report: Investment Fraudsters Conned £2.6bn Out Of Victims Since 2020

Fraudsters have stolen more than £2.6billion through investment fraud schemes since the beginning of 2020, research claims. Between 2020 and the end of last year, 98,525 people have fallen victim to investment scams, according to the Pensions Management Institute, with as much as £13 million falling into the hands of scammers every week.

The PMI, which obtained the data through a freedom of information request to the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, said victims were scammed out of an average of £26,773.

In 2023 alone, 26,740 people were victims of investment fraud, the highest number in four years, losing £527 million. Between 2020 and the end of last year, 98,525 people have fallen victim to investment scams, according to the Pensions Management Institute, with as much as £13million falling into the hands of scammers every week, reports The Mail.