Report: Intra-Africa Trade Hit $220bn In 2024

Trade among African countries increased by 12.4 percent to $220.3 billion in 2024, marking a rebound for the continent after a 5.9 per cent contraction in 2023, the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) trade report for 2025 has said. According to the annual report, the significant growth was primarily propelled by stronger performances in Africa’s largest economies: South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco – all leading players in intra-African commerce.

“In 2024, intra-African trade demonstrated a gradual yet consistent advancement toward deeper continental integration, even amid global economic uncertainties,” the report said. It noted that this “robust growth” directly contrasts with the contraction experienced in 2023, with the strong showing from Nigeria and Morocco offsetting weaker performances in Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire.

In 2023, intra-African trade dipped to $196 billion from $208 billion in 2022, a period marked by sluggish demand and production, compounded by a “cocktail of economic challenges,” including tariff barriers and geopolitical tensions. Most of these difficulties have now eased, fostering a more conducive environment for cross-border trade. Significantly, the report highlights that Nigeria overtook the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to become the second-leading intra-African trading country.

According to the report, Nigeria more than doubled its trade with the continent to $18.4 billion, now representing 8.3 per cent of the total. It further stated that beyond economic recovery, increased diversification of export commodities is also fuelling the trade surge, adding that while primary commodities like mineral fuels and agricultural products still dominate, there is a growing exchange of manufactured goods.

The report noted: “While energy products remain a foundational pillar of Africa’s intra-regional trade, ongoing efforts to strengthen industrial value chains, enhance logistics connectivity, and boost manufacturing capacities are gradually shifting the trade profile toward higher value-added and technology-intensive products.

”The surge in intra-African trade rekindles optimism for the accelerated adoption and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It, however, stated that despite the positive momentum, both exports and imports within Africa remain significantly below their estimated potential, highlighting substantial room for further growth.

In 2024, intra-African exports fell short of potential by an estimated $77 billion, which could have elevated total intra-African trade to $296.3 billion – nearly 20 per cent of Africa’s total trade last year. The bank identifies key product categories with the greatest untapped export potential within Africa, including machinery, electricity, motor vehicles and parts, food products, minerals, beauty products, chemicals, plastic and rubber, ferrous metals, pearls and precious stones, and fertiliser. Realising this potential will be crucial for Africa’s continued economic transformation.