Report: Intra-Africa Trade Fell To $190bn In 2023

The value of intraAfrica trade declined to $190.9 billion in 2023, reflecting persistent challenges, such as tariff and nontariff barriers, that African economies continue to contend with in trading with one another under the continental Common Market, a new report by Afreximbank has said.

The report titled, “Africa in Figures 2024; Transforming Africa’s Trade,” also stated that the share of intra-African trade in total declined to 14.4 per cent in 2023, from 14.7 per cent in 2022, adding that in 2022, intra-Africa trade made an impressive growth of 20.6 per cent.

The report noted that Southern Africa recorded the highest share of trade within the continent, at 41.1 per cent, followed by West Africa (23.4%), East Africa (16.4 percent), North Africa (12.3 percent) and Central Africa (6.8%).

The biggest trading nation, South Africa, continued to be the largest intra-African trading country, with its trade within the continent valued at $39.2 billion, though a slight decrease from $39.9 billion in 2022.

Côte d’Ivoire was the second-largest contributor to intra-African trade, totalling over $9 billion, accounting for about five percent of the continent’s total intra-African trade.

Mali emerged as the third-largest intra-African trading nation, with its trade within the region growing by 18.1 per cent to $8.9 billion in 2023 from $7.6 billion in 2022 accounting for 4.7 per cent of total intra-African trade.

Egypt followed, with its trade within Africa growing by 11.4 per cent to $8.3 billion, accounting for 4.3 per cent of total intra-African trade.

Additional notable contributors to intraAfrican trade included Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, and Uganda, which collectively accounted for 22.4 per cent of the intraAfrican total trade,” the report said.

