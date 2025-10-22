Report: Interoperability Key To Scaling Africa’s E-Mobility Sector

The Powering Renewable Energy Opportunities (PREO) programme has released a new report titled Driving Interoperability: Insights from PREO’s E-Mobility Portfolio, offering a deep dive into how interoperability can unlock scalable, investable business models in sub-Saharan Africa’s electric mobility sector.

Launched last week during Africa E-Mobility Week 2025, the report was co-funded by the UK Government under the Transforming Energy Access platform and the IKEA Foundation.

It examines how shared systems, technical alignment, and collaborative infrastructure can help transition Africa’s e-mobility landscape from fragmented pilots to commercially sustainable ecosystems. Transport remains a lifeline for millions across the region, with two- and three-wheelers powering everything from motorcycle taxis to delivery services.

Yet much of this mobility depends on fossil fuels, driving up costs, worsening air pollution, and hindering decarbonisation efforts. As African countries ramp up clean energy access, electric mobility represents a transformative opportunity to lower costs, cut emissions, and build resilient urban transport networks.

Drawing on five years of data and lessons from early-stage investments in e-mobility enterprises, PREO’s report identifies the limitations of vertically integrated models, which often lead to duplicated infrastructure, fragmented supply chains, and inefficient asset use.

Instead, it advocates for interoperability through shared systems such as neutral battery swap stations, modular battery designs, and open-access charging networks that can serve multiple electric vehicle (EV) brands. These approaches, the report notes, not only reduce capital requirements and operational waste but also enhance rider experiences and make emobility more accessible and affordable.

Beyond operational benefits, interoperability supports circular economy goals by lowering material consumption and minimising electronic waste. The PREO programme, delivered by the Carbon Trust and Mercy Corps’ Energy 4 Impact, hosted a dedicated session during Africa E-Mobility Week to discuss the report’s findings.

The event brought together key players from across the sector to explore the commercial and technical foundations of interoperability, lessons from pilot projects, and pathways for crosssector collaboration.

The publication features case studies from five pioneering companies, Mazi Mobility, AG Energies, CHAJI, STIMA Mobility, and Ecobodaa, showcasing real-world applications of interoperability across infrastructure, battery systems, charging networks, asset ownership, and digital platforms.

It concludes with a fourpart roadmap that outlines steps for advancing technical alignment, shared infrastructure development, business model harmonisation, and supportive policy frameworks.

According to PREO, interoperability could be a game-changer for Africa’s e-mobility industry. By allowing companies to specialise, aggregate demand, and collaborate through shared systems, it provides a commercially viable path to scale.

As the sector matures, this approach could lower costs, attract private investment, and broaden access to clean, affordable transport solutions, ultimately creating jobs, improving air quality, and accelerating Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy.