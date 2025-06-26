Report: International Financial Support Needed To Boost Energy Access

Share

Although energy access has improved, international financial support is still required to boost progress and address disparities, the, “Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report 2025,” released on Wednesday, has said.

The annual report, which is published by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 custodian agencies, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO), urges scaledup tailored financial support for decentralised renewable energy to reach 666 million people in rural and vulnerable areas in developing countries.

The report finds that while almost 92% of the world’s population now has basic access to electricity, which is an improvement compared with 2022, over 666 million people remain without access, indicating that the current rate is insufficient to reach universal access by 2030.

It also states that while clean cooking access is progressing, it is below the rates of progress seen in the 2010s, as efforts remain hobbled by setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, following energy price shocks, and debt crises.

