Report: Insured Catastrophe Losses Dropped By $40bn In 2025

A new report from Willis, a WTW business, with contributions from Willis Re, has revealed that natural catastrophes generated more than $100 billion in insured losses in 2025, marking the sixth consecutive year above that threshold and underscoring the continued severity and persistence of natural catastrophe risk even in the absence of a single hurricane making US landfall.

The findings form part of the firm’s Natural Catastrophe Review, in which Cameron Rye, Director of Natural Catastrophe Analytics at Willis Re, noted that while insured losses in 2025 declined by around $40 billion compared with 2024, good luck is no substitute for sound strategy.

Rye continued, “Even if 2025 can be described as a moderate loss year, catastrophe risk remains high, and physical risks continue to increase as the world warms. “Insurers should act now to protect their portfolios against unsustainable accumulations of risk and prepare for a reversal of fortune.

The path forward given these trends isn’t to walk away from risk, but instead to encourage investment in resilience and mitigation. “Risk managers and sustainability teams can protect business value by working together, supported by advances in modelling, pricing and risk awareness.”

Key takeaways from Willis’ report include the need to treat wildfire as a core driver of insurance portfolio volatility; to incorporate compound perils into risk modelling; to recognise that a warming North Atlantic is altering hurricane behaviour; and to acknowledge that flood risk is no longer confined to formally defined zones, with tropical storms expected to bring more intense rainfall than ever before.

Willis observed that before 2025, there had been eight wildfires in California with insured losses greater than $2.8 billion, with 2018’s Camp Fire being the most destructive ($12.5 billion). “In January, we were confronted by the stark reality that wildfires can be much more severe.

Together, the Eaton and Palisades Fires burned almost 60 square miles across Los Angeles County and destroyed more than 18,000 structures,” Willis added. Insurers have reportedly paid more than $22.4 billion to cover home, business, living expenses, auto damage, and other disaster-related claims related to the Eaton and Palisades Fires.