Report: Inflation Deceleration, Others Boosted Business Performance In June

Factors such as easing inflationary pressures, improved investor confidence and stronger business resilience across key sectors resulted in businesses in Nigeria maintaining a positive performance streak, according to the latest Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)– StanbicIBTC Business Confidence Monitor(BCM) report.

The report stated that the BCM Index stayed in the expansion region for the sixth consecutive month in 2025 as the the Current Business Index rose to 113.6 points in June, up from109.8 points in May 2025, adding that the performance, “is attributed to several tailwinds, including easing inflationary pressures, improved investor confidence and climate, and stronger business resilience across key sectors.”

Sectoral analysis of the report shows expansion across all sectors and broader economic activities. Specifically, strong business growth was observed in Manufacturing(123.6); Non manufacturing(120.7); andTrade (121.0) in June 2025.

“The Agriculture and Services sectors also expanded,though only slightly above the origin (100 index points), reaching 108.9 and 106.3 index points, respectively.

However,Non-manufacturing’s performance declined when compared with its May 2025 level of 122.2. This decline is linked to factors such as credit squeeze,rising inventories due to weak demand, and high (weak) exchange rates, which fuel imported inflation and escalate production costs,especially as many companies in this sector depend on imported inputs,” the report said.

However, according to the report: “Despite the overall positive trend,structural challenges constrained broader business growth. Key BCM sub-indices— investment,export, supply order, prices, and employment—recorded lower values compared to the previous month.

The cost of doing business also rose in June,reversing the slight relief observed in May 2025. Businesses identified major constraints such as limited access to financing, persistent electricity supply shortages, inconsistent economic policies,inadequate foreign exchange availability,and elevated commercial lease and rental costs.”

For agriculture, the report said that in June the BCM index for the sector rebounded from its temporary contraction in May 2025, returning to the expansion region.

It stated that the sector index rose to 108.9 points in the month, up from 98.2 points in May, adding that the, “ recovery was primarily driven by a swift rebound in the Crop Production sub-sector, which contributed over 80% of total output.”

It further said: “The reversal of the May 2025 downturn is attributed to several favourable developments:the harvest period coinciding with the New Yam Festival celebrated nationwide, the commencement of wet-season planting, a boost in livestock activities following the inclusion of high-yield Danish dairy heifers, and the operationalisation of various agro-processing initiatives supported by multilateral development institutions.”