Report: Improved Local Refining To Accelerate Nigeria’s GDP To 3.6%

A new report by A f r e x i m b a n k Research has restated Nigeria’s capacity to record an economic growth of 3.6 per cent by the end of 2025.

The report posted on the regional lender’s X handle yesterday, said the growth would accelerate from 3.0 per cent in 2024 to 3.6 per cent in 2025 as rising petrol production at the Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals keeps imports low by historical comparison.

According to the report, “Real GDP growth will average 4.0 per cent per annum between 2025 and 2029. Inflation will moderate – facilitated by statistical base effects and greater exchange rate stability – improving the purchasing power of households and supporting a recovery in private consumption.

“Nigeria’s strategic location also makes it an ideal gateway to wider West Africa, offering businesses opportunities for access to and expansion into regional markets.” It noted further that with oil dominating Nigeria’s export basket, output at the Dangote refinery would likely exceed domestic demand, enabling Nigeria to become a net fuel exporter for the first time, supporting export growth.

“Meanwhile, increased household spending and stronger investment will drive up demand for consumer products, raw materials and capital inputs, boosting imports,” the bank said.

It also pointed out that reform impetus was gaining in Nigeria, which will positively impact the economy, support business sentiment and attract increased investment. It added that the increase in capital requirements by the central bank, announced in March 2024, had strengthened the resilience of the financial sector, fostered consolidation and created opportunities for growth.

“The current administration has enacted businessfriendly policies, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms aimed at easing dollar shortages.

“Nigeria’s manufacturing and industrial construction sector is for significant expansion, particularly in export processing zones (EPZs) managed by the NEPZA. These zones provide incentives such as duty-free imports, tax exemptions and capital repatriation, with permits allowing 100 per cent domestic sales.

“Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector offers significant investment opportunities, driven by government schemes such as the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC). Backed by a $1 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the @afreximbank in February 2024, PVAC has facilitated the establishment of over 70 healthcare manufacturing companies.

The regional lender’s position reaffirms The World Bank’s earlier projection that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 3.6 per cent in 2025, even as it downgraded global growth expectations due to rising trade tensions and widespread economic uncertainty.

The projection was contained in the bank’s Global Economic Prospects report released last month. It forecast that global growth in 2025 would slow to 2.3 per cent, a 0.4 percentage point cut from its earlier estimate, citing “higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty” as a “significant headwind” for most economies.