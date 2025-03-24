Report: How Somefun Navigated Unity Bank’s Negative Equity Capital Challenge

Share

A new report by Proshare analysts has thrown light on how the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, was able to successfully run the financial institution despite its having inadequate shareholder funds.

According to the report titled, “Unity Bank’s Change of Guards: The Somefun Years, A Masterclass in How to Run A Bank Without Equity Capital,” factors such as, “the personality and social capital of Somefun within and outside the banking industry, the systematic importance of Unity Bank Plc in the northern market space, ⁠large inflows of institutional funds channelled towards agricultural lending (such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Anchor Borrowers Programme) and carefully structured liquidity and cash flow management across some Northern cash centres, as well as CBN regulatory forbearance, significantly contributed to enabling her successfully run the lender in the 10 years that she served as its CEO.

Specifically, on the systematic importance of Unity Bank in the northern market space, the report said: “This has offered the bank Northern goodwill, strong operating cash flow (even in remote locations), and privileged access to institutional deposits from Northern economic activities.”

Also, on how regulatory forbearance contributed to her success, the report said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restrained from liquidating and taking over the bank despite its sustained negative shareholders’ funds as the bank was, essentially, prudently managed.”

According to the report: “Somefun took these various advantages to create organisational resilience but still had to navigate the operational minefields of stakeholder politics, inadequate equity capital, large but fragile liquidity, and brittle but stable public confidence.

Given these challenges, the fact that she is one of the very few Nigerian banks’ managing directors to serve an entire ten-year term despite the weakness of her balance sheet is a remarkable feat and credit to her integrity, diligence, and market savvy.

It serves as testimony to her banking experience, human relationship skills, and competent technical support staff.” It further stated: “Unity Bank’s outgoing CEO’s quiet and self-effacing disposition is the outcome of decades of confronting and overcoming personal hurdles and painful professional pebbles that shaped and sharpened her managerial capacity, human relations, and work ethos.”

The report noted that when Somefun took over Unity Bank in 2015, she made audacious boardapproved decisions by disposing of the bank’s large delinquent loan book to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2017.

“The disposal of toxic loan assets came with consequences, as the bank’s loan portfolio shrunk to N8.96bn, shareholders’ equity and profitability turned negative, and the lenders operating fortunes `took a notable hit. These represented the pains of institutional correction.

The bank became highly restrained in loan creation, dragging interest income and gross earnings down between 2018 and 2020 before a reversal occurred within a highinterest rate environment in 2022, leading to a mild profit and loss P&L) recovery,” the report said.

It added: “Somefun faced some difficulties running a bank with a heavily negative equity base from 2017 to 2023, resulting in a bailout plan (debenture) to reduce the size of the balance sheet gap, as she tackled higher liquidity risks and a Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) trading suspension due to delayed publication of financial statements.”

However, the report pointed out that while, “Somefun has run Unity Bank with great integrity, by the estimation of her peers, this has not translated into high-flying operating performances.”

“The bank’s share capital will need buffing, its strategic focus will require a more extensive capital base, and its political capital will need to be leveraged more tactically.

The bank presently has a negative shareholders fund of slightly over N312 bn. Its recent recapitalisation and merger efforts could take care of this, but more equity may be needed to establish competitive dominance in core markets,” the report noted.

Still, it stated that the recapitalisation efforts that Somefun had initiated with her executive management team and with a merger with Providus Bank, “the new emerging entity should see brighter days ahead.”

Unity Bank held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 19, 2025, during which the lender announced the retirement of Mrs Somefun and that Mr Ebenezer Kolawole, the bank’s immediate past Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed to serve as acting Managing Director.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

