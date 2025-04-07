Report: How Cyber Attackers Exfiltrate Data Within 3 Days

Share

A new report has shown how cyber attackers spent just 72.98 hours (3.04 days) to exfiltrate their target organisations.

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyber attacks, has released the 2025 Sophos Active Adversary Report, which detailed attacker behaviour and techniques from over 400 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Incident Response (IR) cases in 2024.

The report found that the primary way attackers gained initial access to networks (56% of all cases across MDR and IR) was by exploiting external remote services, which includes edge devices such as firewalls and VPNs, by leveraging valid accounts.

The combination of external remote services and valid accounts aligns with the top root causes of attacks. For the second year in row, compromised credentials were found out to be the number one root cause of attacks (41% of cases).

This was followed by exploited vulnerabilities (21.79%) and brute force attacks (21.07%). When analysing MDR and IR investigations, the Sophos X-Ops team looked specifically at ransomware, data exfiltration, and data extortion cases to identify how fast attackers progressed through the stages of an attack within an organisation.

In those three types of cases, the median time between the start of an attack and exfiltration was only 72.98 hours (3.04 days). Furthermore, there was only a median of 2.7 hours from exfiltration to at tack detection.

“Passive security is no longer enough. While prevention is essential, rapid response is critical. Organizations must actively monitor networks and act swiftly against observed telemetry.

Coordinated attacks by motivated adversaries require a coordinated defense. For many organizations, that means combining business-specific knowledge with expert-led detection and response.

Our report confirms that organizations with proactive monitoring detect attacks faster and experience better outcomes,” said John Shier, field CISO.

