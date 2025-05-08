Report: High Inflation, Tight Monetary Policy, Threaten SMEs’ Operations

Share

The failure of sustained monetary policy tightening to curb rising liquidity and high inflation in Nigeria “poses a dual challenge” for the country’s small businesses and traders, a report by Unity Bank has said.

The report noted that “Nigeria’s broad money supply rose to a record N114.22 trn in March 2025, reflecting a 24 per cent year-on-year growth, despite the CBN’s aggressive monetary tightening.”

Specifically, it stated: “The expansion in the money supply, driven by a 38.9 per cent surge in net foreign assets and elevated government borrowing, has continued to inject liquidity into the system, even as the CBN maintains the world’s highest cash reserve ratio (50%) and a monetary policy rate of 27.5 per cent.

“This rising liquidity is occurring alongside persistently high inflation, which rose to 24.23 per cent in March. The CBN’s measures, including liquidity mop-ups through OMO auctions, have yet to curb price pressures significantly.

“Meanwhile, over 91 per cent of Nigeria’s N5 trillion currency in circulation is held outside the formal banking system, indicating the dominance of cash in the informal economy.”

The report further said: “This environment poses a dual challenge for small businesses and traders. High inflation erodes purchasing power, pushing up the cost of inputs and reducing consumer demand.

At the same time, tight monetary conditions have not translated into lower interest rates for borrowers. Credit to the private sector grew by just 6.8 per cent year-onyear, highlighting limited access to finance for small enterprises, many of which remain outside formal financial structures.”

“Moreover, the cash-dominant economy reflects both low banking penetration and a lack of trust in digital systems. Small traders, especially in rural areas, rely heavily on cash for daily transactions.

As inflation drives up cash requirements, these businesses face liquidity constraints, and their inability to access affordable credit exacerbates operational pressures.

“Consequently, the strain on consumers, through higher food and transport costs, feeds back into reduced patronage for small businesses, threatening their sustainability in an already fragile economic climate,” it added.

