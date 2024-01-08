Report: Govt’s increased domestic borrowing will affect output growth

As reactions continue to trail the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest data on Nigeria’s public debt, a report by Unity Bank has warned that increased borrowing from the domestic debt market by the Federal and State governments will crowd out private investment and negatively impact output growth. The report also noted that apart from the effect of rising domestic borrowing on output growth (the growth in the production of goods and services over a given period of time), there is growing concern about Nigeria’s capacity to repay its debt due to “government’s constrained revenue.”

The report partly read: “Nigeria grapples with rising debt and mounting fiscal pressures. In Q3’23, the country’s total public debt maintained its upward trajectory, albeit increasing marginally by 0.61 per cent to N87.91 trillion from N87.38 trillion in Q2’23. Of the total debt portfolio, 63.62 per cent is owed to domestic creditors, 18 per cent to multilateral lenders (IMF, World Bank), 13.21 per cent to Eurobond investors and 4.89 per cent to bilateral lenders. “The rise in Nigeria’s debt could be attributed to the securitization of the ways and means amounting to N22.7 trillion and higher global interest rates. In October 2022, the DMO announced the CBN’s ways and means to the FG had been transformed to a 40-year bond at nine per cent interest rate per annum, meanwhile, global interest rates have risen from near zero to over five per cent in the past year. “Notably, domestic debt stock rose by 3.33% to N55.93 trillion ($72.76 billion), accounting for 63.62 per cent of total debt stock while external debt fell by 3.64 per cent to N31.98 trillion ($41.59 billion), representing 36.38 per cent of total public debt. Of the total domestic debt, 57.09 per cent was owed by the federal government and 6.53 per cent by states and the FCT. “However, while the decline in external debt is expected to reduce the country’s vulnerability to currency volatility, increased borrowing from the domestic debt market will crowd out private investment and weigh on output growth. The country’s share of domestic debt increased to 63.62 per cent in Q3’23 from 61.08 per cent in Q3’23. Moreover, the lingering worry about repaying these debts persists due to the government’s constrained revenue.”

New Telegraph recently reported that in its reaction to the DMO’s data on the country’s public debt, merchant banking and asset management group, FBNQuest, said that Nigeria’s high debt service costs cast doubt on the sustainability of its rising public debt. Highlighting the disclosure by the DMO that the Federal Government’s total domestic debt stock increased by four per cent q/q to N50.2 trillion as at the end of Q3’23, the firm noted the government’s share of domestic debt represents 90 per cent of the nation’s total domestic debt stock of N55.9 trillion, with the balance comprising of the domestic debt of the state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It further stated: “The breakdown of the domestic debt shows that the proportion of FGN bonds, usually the largest component of the overall debt mix, decreased slightly to 86 per cent from 87 per cent in Q2’23. A key reason for the increase in FGN bonds, and consequently domestic debt stock, is the DMO issuing over N5.3 trillion in bonds this year (N5.9 trillion with non-competitive allotments considered). “Given the tight external financial conditions, the DMO has had to depend heavily on domestic debt sources to help plug the FGN’s budget deficits. The total domestic debt stock accounts for around 64 per cent of total public debt, with the FGN’s share accounting for c.57 per cent. “Given the escalating debt service costs, reflected in a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of 67 per cent as of 9M ‘23, the rising public debt remains a source of concern regarding its sustainability. The FGN’s 2024 budget proposals show planned borrowings of N7.8 trillion, of which N6.1 trillion is to be sourced from domestic borrowings.”